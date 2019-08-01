Man who had oral sex with child appeals 20-year sentence

Sixty-three-year-old Gregory Ramkissoon who was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for causing a four-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him, has filed an appeal before the appellate court, arguing that his sentence is severe.

He argues in his grounds of appeal that the trial judge erred in law by failing to consider that the offence included what he said were “lesser encompassing offences” for which he had previously been convicted in the Magistrates Court and served time.

Consequently, he said that the judge erred in law by failing to consider whether he could benefit “from an expanded version of the autrefois convict plea or whether she could exercise her discretion to stay proceedings or impose a less severe sentence.”….