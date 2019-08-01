Guyana News

President pardons four men convicted of ganja possession

-in observance of Emancipation Day

President David Granger yesterday pardoned four men convicted for the possession of cannabis.

A statement yesterday from the Ministry of Public Security said that the President acting pursuant to powers under article 188 of the Constitution granted Presidential Pardons to four prisoners whom he considered “fit and proper” to receive such pardons. ….

