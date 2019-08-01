Guyana News

Two for trial over 2016 Avocado Square murder

Joshua Meredith
Joshua Meredith

Almost three years after being charged with the murder of Paul Rodney,  two men were yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.

Those accused of committing the offence are Joshua Meredith and Colvin Johnson.

The two were before Magistrate Leron Daly, who presided over the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the matter…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

ExxonMobil Guyana backing job readiness programme

By

Magistrate to rule on case where child died in Sheriff St crash

By
Man who had oral sex with child appeals 20-year sentence

Man who had oral sex with child appeals 20-year sentence

By

Comments

Trending