Two for trial over 2016 Avocado Square murder

Almost three years after being charged with the murder of Paul Rodney, two men were yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.
Those accused of committing the offence are Joshua Meredith and Colvin Johnson.
The two were before Magistrate Leron Daly, who presided over the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the matter…..
