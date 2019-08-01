Wanted bulletin issued for Sargeant in Terry Ault murder

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for 38-year-old Joseph Sargeant, who is accused of fatally shooting a Sophia miner during a confrontation at a pool party more than a week ago. In the bulletin which was issued yesterday afternoon, the police said that Sargeant called ‘Joey’, whose last known addresses are Lot 3458 Postal Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt and Stevedore Scheme, Tucville Squat-ting Area, Georgetown is wanted in connection with the murder of Terry Ault.

This newspaper had previously reported that Ault, 28 of Lot 63, Block ‘A’, South Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was shot in his neck on July 21 during a confrontation at a pool party in South Sophia.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was taken for medical treatment…..