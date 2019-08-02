Escapee ‘Long hair’ back in prison

Prison escapee, Kevin ‘Long hair’ Narine, was handed over to local authorities by their Surinamese counterparts on Wednesday and is back in jail.

The convicted pirate along with three others had escaped from the New Amsterdam prison on June 11, 2011 and was captured in Suriname just over one month after making his escape. He along with three others according to reports, escaped from prison by cutting the floorboards.

Narine was handed over to the Guyana Police Force at Moleson Creek by the Suriname authorities. Commander of ‘B’ Division, Paul Langevine, confirmed that the man who had previously escaped the New Amsterdam Prison in 2011 is currently incarcerated. The commander told Stabroek News that there is no word as it relates to the man facing charges here for escaping prison or any other charges…..