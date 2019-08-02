Last house-to-house registration took six months

With new GECOM Chairman, Justice (rtd) Claudette Singh having to make a decision soon on the controversial house-to-house (HtH) registration currently underway, the last such exercise took six months in 2008 raising questions about whether the current projected three-month time frame is viable.

That 2008 six-month period did not cater for the claims and objections that would have followed the house-to-house registration and perfecting of any errors such as duplicate fingerprints.

The time frame for the exercise is critical as Singh will likely be guided by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) edict on July 12 that articles 106 (6) and (7) of the constitution are in force as of June 18 with general elections expected in three months from that date…..