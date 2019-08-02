Police seeking four over murder, rape

The police today issued wanted bulletins for four men in connection with murder and rape probes.

Farouk Khan of Byderabo Road, Bartica is wanted in connection with the murder of Perion Bobb on the 21st of April this year at Kuribrong.

Dillon Fitzgerald Batson, 27, of Lot 2793 Central Ward, Mackenzie, Linden is wanted in connection with rape on the 14th of November, 2018.

Carlos Hackett is wanted in relation to the rape of a child between 1st and 30th of June, 2017. The incident occurred in Linden.

Winston Rodney of the Pomeroon is wanted in connection with the rape of a child between 1st July and 31st July, 2019 in the Upper Berbice.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.