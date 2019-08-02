Small business owners in Anna Regina get over $2m in grants

Over $2M in grants from the Small Business Bureau (SBB) have been presented to small business owners in Anna Regina, Region 2, according to a release yesterday from the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Minister of Business, Haimraj Rajkumar and team travelled to the community to hand out cheques to the nine entrepreneurs.

Speaking with DPI, 58-year-old, Alva George said she can finally construct a shop to better serve her customers who buy snacks from her at the Anna Regina Market Square…..