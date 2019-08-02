Guyana News

Suspicions running high over alleged registration of foreigners

As the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) continues the House to House Registration exercise its enumerators have been forced to deal with varying degrees of abuse and suspicion including accusation that they are registering foreigners in an attempt to pad the subsequent list of electors.

GECOM has repeatedly made public that only those who are Guyanese by birth, descent, naturalization or registration or a citizen of a Commonwealth country living in Guyana for a period of no less than one year preceding the qualifying date are eligible for registration. Despite these repeated statement members of the public continue to claim that Venezuelans, Cubans and Haitians are being registered.

These claims have been exacerbated by reports on the significant number of foreigners travelling to Guyana in recent years and `vanishing’ thereafter…..

