West Berbice pedestrian fatally struck

-cyclist hospitalised

Gregory Stanley
A West Coast Berbice pedestrian died and a pedal cyclist has been hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital after they were struck along the Number 42 Village, West Coast Berbice Public Road yesterday morning.

Dead is Gregory Stanley, also known as `Backtoe’, 54, of Number 42 Village, Corentyne. Stanley, reportedly resided with an aunt…..

