Court clears convict of assault in inmate brawl

Days after her fellow inmate Revelana Smith was sentenced to nine months in prison for unlawfully wounding her, the court ruled that Savita Persaud was merely defending herself against her attacker and dismissed the assault charge against her.

Persaud was charged with unlawfully assaulting Smith on April 23rd at the East La Penitence Police Station.

During yesterday’s hearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Five, Magistrate Faith McGusty told the court that after listening to the testimonies and based on Persaud’s explanation, she found that Smith sustained no injuries, with the exception of a few scratches and she believed that Persaud was merely trying to defend herself from the attack, which was initiated by Smith. She subsequently dismissed the charge against Persaud.

Persaud, who is the owner of the Liquid Love Bar, is currently serving a total of 10 years in jail for several crimes, including the trafficking of two Venezuelan women for sex.

Smith was charged with unlawfully wounding Persaud on the same date and at the same location and was on Tuesday sentenced to nine months in jail after being found guilty of the offence.

It was reported that the two women have been at each other’s throats verbally for a while but their squabble became physical after Smith called Persaud obscene names. Offended, Persaud responded to the name calling and a fight ensued. Persaud was punched to the face and chest, while Smith sustained a scratch to the left arm.