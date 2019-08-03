GECOM has upped staff to finish new registration in three months

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has increased its field staff in order to complete the national house-to- house Registration (HtH) in three months.

This is according to attorney Roysdale Forde, who is currently, on behalf of Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield, defending the operationalisation of the exercise before acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire.

Asked by Stabroek News how viable the three-month timeframe of the exercise is considering the last exercise in 2008 took twice as long, Forde said “I am advised by the Chief Election Officer that there are a number of persons employed….about 9,000 persons. So more persons are employed this time than previously.”….