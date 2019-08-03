Guyana News

Guard jailed for two years for $1M Woodlands Hospital robbery

-accomplice gets suspended sentence

Haniff Peters, one of the persons accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Woodlands Hospital, was yesterday sentenced to two years in jail, while his accomplice, Susan Daniels, was handed a two-year suspended sentence after the court found them both guilty of the offence.

Daniels and Peters were employed as a cashier/receptionist and a security guard, respectively, at the hospital at the time of the crime. The duo was accused of stealing $1,042,195, which was the property of the hospital, on August 31st, 2017…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Court clears convict of assault in inmate brawl

By

Taxi driver found guilty of illegal possession of guns, ammo

By

Family of five loses home in Clifton fire

By

Comments

Trending