Guard jailed for two years for $1M Woodlands Hospital robbery

Haniff Peters, one of the persons accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Woodlands Hospital, was yesterday sentenced to two years in jail, while his accomplice, Susan Daniels, was handed a two-year suspended sentence after the court found them both guilty of the offence.

Daniels and Peters were employed as a cashier/receptionist and a security guard, respectively, at the hospital at the time of the crime. The duo was accused of stealing $1,042,195, which was the property of the hospital, on August 31st, 2017…..