Guyana Goldfields workers warn of strike if union not recognised

Workers from Guyana Goldfields Inc’s Aurora Gold Mine (AGM) are currently preparing letters to send to the Ministry of Social Protection’s Department of Labour and the company, giving them one month’s notice of a pending strike if the issues preventing them from being unionised are not sorted out as soon as possible.

This development comes after the proposed union – the National Mine Workers Union of Guyana (NMWUG) – walked out of a meeting with the Department of Labour on Tuesday. The union is currently pursuing certification to represent workers from AGM, following industrial unrest last month.

The NMWUG President, Sherwayne Downer, had told Stabroek News that they were of the opinion that the meeting was organised in order for them to complete the process of becoming the official union for the workers since they have already garnered and submitted over 300 applications and signatures from supporting employees…..