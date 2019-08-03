Guyana News

Mother of two succumbs almost two weeks after being hit by car

Dead: Samantha Seecharan
A 27-year-old mother of two succumbed at a city hospital on Wednesday morning, 11 days after she was struck down by a car while crossing the Chateau Margot, East Coast Deme-rara (ECD) Public Road.

Dead is Samantha Samaria Seecharan, of Pigeon Island, ECD.

Stabroek News understands that the accident occurred around 9 pm on July 19th, after which Seecharan was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospi-tal (GPH)…..

