Mother of two succumbs almost two weeks after being hit by car

A 27-year-old mother of two succumbed at a city hospital on Wednesday morning, 11 days after she was struck down by a car while crossing the Chateau Margot, East Coast Deme-rara (ECD) Public Road.
Dead is Samantha Samaria Seecharan, of Pigeon Island, ECD.
Stabroek News understands that the accident occurred around 9 pm on July 19th, after which Seecharan was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospi-tal (GPH)…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments