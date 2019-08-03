PPP says MPs won’t return to parliament for any extension of election period

For the avoidance of doubt, the People’s Progressive Party today said it wished to reiterate its position that its Members of Parliament will not return to the National Assembly, pursuant to Article 106(7) of the Constitution, to support any extension of time for the holding of General and Regional Elections.

The PPP has insisted that elections must be held by September 18 in accordance with the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice of June 18 which said that the three-month requirement for elections is in effect.