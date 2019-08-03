Guyana News

Reconvening of National Assembly being discussed by Cabinet -Norton

Dr. George Norton
Government has been discussing reconvening sittings of the National Assembly, Vice Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Dr George Norton said yesterday.

Norton was at the time answering questions from the media after the conclusion of the party’s weekly press conference at Congress Place, Sophia.

Asked whether there have been any discussions as it relates to the sitting of the legislature amongst government ministers, Norton said, “There has been discussions with regards to that and at this point in time; there is no date fixed for any such sitting.”….

