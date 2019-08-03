Trotman announces salary increases for GGMC staff

Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman on Wednesday announced planned salary increases for the staff of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

“On an even brighter note, we have also responded to a request by the Commissioner on your behalf for salary increases for 2019, and after discussions with the Ministry of Finance, I am also pleased to announce that Ministry of Finance has agreed that, staff members will receive an increase in salary retroactive to 1st January, 2019. This should make all of you very happy and remind you that we hear you and we are busy responding,” Trotman said at a 40th anniversary celebration of the GGMC at the Ramada Princess Hotel…..