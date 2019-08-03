Guyana News

Trotman announces salary increases for GGMC staff

-consultancy for restructuring to be awarded next week

From left are GGMC Deputy Commissioner Dianne McDonald, GGMC Board Chairman Stanley Ming, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman and GGMC Commissioner Newell Dennison at Wednesday’s 40th anniversary celebration of the GGMC. (Ministry of Natural Resources photo)
From left are GGMC Deputy Commissioner Dianne McDonald, GGMC Board Chairman Stanley Ming, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman and GGMC Commissioner Newell Dennison at Wednesday’s 40th anniversary celebration of the GGMC. (Ministry of Natural Resources photo)

Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman on Wednesday announced planned salary increases for the staff of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

“On an even brighter note, we have also responded to a request by the Commissioner on your behalf for salary increases for 2019, and after discussions with the Ministry of Finance, I am also pleased to announce that Ministry of Finance has agreed that, staff members will receive an increase in salary retroactive to 1st January, 2019. This should make all of you very happy and remind you that we hear you and we are busy responding,” Trotman said at a 40th anniversary celebration of the GGMC at the Ramada Princess Hotel…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Tain motorcyclist dies after riding into hire car

By
Guyana Goldfields workers warn of strike if union not recognised

Guyana Goldfields workers warn of strike if union not recognised

By

Reconvening of National Assembly being discussed by Cabinet -Norton

By

Comments

Trending