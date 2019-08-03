Guyana News

Two years’ jail for bus conductor who robbed tourist

A 26-year-old bus conductor, who held an overseas visitor at knifepoint and robbed him of his phone, was yesterday sentenced to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

Ernie Reid initially pleaded not guilty to the charge but after hearing the facts presented by Police Prosecutor Christopher Morris, he changed his plea to guilty.

The matter was heard by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the George-town Magistrates’ Court…..

