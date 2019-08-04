CCJ ruling doesn’t require Cabinet to resign – AG

Attorney General Basil Williams has declared to the High Court that the recent ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on the no-confidence motion that was passed against government does not require Cabinet, including the president, to resign as is stated in the Constitution.

In an affidavit filed by Deputy Solicitor-General Deborah Kumar on behalf of Williams in the challenge brought by Christopher Ram against the ongoing house-to-house registration exercise, it is argued that “the Court has never expressly or by implication ordered the Cabinet or the President to resign.”

“The clear pronouncement of the Court is that the Government inclusive of the President and the Cabinet remains in office but on a different footing until fresh elections are held,” the affidavit states. ….