Human resources deficit may be biggest public sector challenge – Jordan

President David Granger (fifth, from right) addresses attendees at the Baridi Benab, State House, in the presence of government ministers, during a meeting on the PSIP in May.  (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

One of the biggest challenges for government’s Public Sector Improvement Programme (PSIP) continues to be human resources-based as many persons are refusing jobs because of the low level of wages and salaries offered and Minister of Finance Winston Jordan says a long-term plan is needed to address the situation.

“Although there has been measurable improvements of PSIP, we continue to have challenges. Some of these challenges are not going to work themselves out overnight at all. One such challenge is human resource; perhaps the biggest challenge at the public sector level,” Jordan told Sunday Stabroek during an interview last week…..

