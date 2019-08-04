North West woman, 60, dies in mining pit cave in

A 60-year-old woman was crushed to death on Friday afternoon after the mining pit in which she was working caved in at Locus Backdam, Arakaka, North West District (NWD).

Dead is Retta Samuels, who was a resident of One Mile Arakaka, NWD.

Sunday Stabroek understands that the incident occurred sometime between 3.30 pm and 4 pm on Friday, while Samuels and a group of other persons were in the backdam…..