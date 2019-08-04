Over 100,000 registered in house-to-house process

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has been able to register more than 100,000 persons since the start of its national house-to-house registration exercise two weeks ago.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), 108, 814 persons have been registered as of August 2nd, 2019.

When Sunday Stabroek contacted GECOM Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward, she indicated that while she could not confirm the figure since she was not in office, it was likely that more than 100,000 persons have been registered…..