Body of teen who went swimming in Pomeroon River found

The body of a Lower Pomeroon River teenager who went missing on Saturday was found floating yesterday afternoon at Tenez Ferme, Lower Pomeroon River.

Dead is Jafaun Benjamin, 17, a labourer of Moruca and Grant Tenez Ferme.

Police said on Saturday that Benjamin was reportedly drinking with another individual from the village and at around 2.30 pm he went for a swim in the Pomeroon River.

Benjamin who works along with Carl Roberts on the farm owned by George Alphonso was last seen by Roberts’s two daughters.

Stabroek News understands that he swam to a deep part of the river and moments later they noticed him struggling in the water and going down.

An alarm was sounded and a search party went out to look for him but he was not located.

The body was discovered yesterday afternoon.