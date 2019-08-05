Mines Commission unfit for environmental protection

Policy Forum Guyana (PFG), a civil society group, says that the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) is not institutionally fit for the task of environmental protection and this function should be assigned to another agency.

PFG in a statement on Saturday was reacting to a July 30th press conference by the GGMC where it talked up its mine reclamation and environmental protection efforts.

On its website, PFG describes itself as follows: “The Policy Forum Guyana … is a network of civic organizations which came into existence in 2015 with the general aim off strengthening electoral, environmental and financial accountability. Membership of the PFG currently comprises some twenty-two organizations covering trade union, indigenous, women, youth, transparency and faith-based organizations active in Guyana”…..