Oil revenues to fund free education – President

President David Granger has declared the next ten years – 2020-2029 –a decade of development during which oil revenues will be used to fund free education from Nursery to Tertiary levels for all Guyanese.

“Our expected petroleum revenues, apart from what would be devoted to our Sovereign Wealth Fund, will help us to restore education in accordance with our Constitution. Those resources belong to future generations and future generations will benefit and profit from being educated. This would be an educated nation,” the Head of State told attendees at this year’s National Emancipation Festival held at the No.53/Union Village, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six).

The broad nature of the President’s statement would raise continuing concerns that the government is acting outside of the caretaker status assigned to it by the constitution and the Caribbean Court of Justice…..