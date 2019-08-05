Guyana News

[Video] Spring tides wash away recently repaired sea defence at Mahaicony

The section of the sea defence that was washed away by heavy tides.
Spring tides over the last few days have washed away a large section of the recently repaired Prospect, Mahaicony sea defence and Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson says that his ministry has already applied for emergency funding to execute rehabilitative works.

An estimated 400 metres of sea defence was destroyed and farmers have said that other sections of the dam separating the sea from farmlands are under threat.

Last night, Patterson told this newspaper that “we have applied and asked for emergency funding to continue the work before another breach opens. It has to be very soon…”….

