Survivors of New Hope collision recall pick-up swerving before fatal crash

Survivors of the horrific vehicular crash, which occurred on Friday morning along the New Hope, East Bank Demerara (EBD) public road and left one person dead, yesterday recalled that the driver of the pick-up was swerving on the road before he collided with the Route 42 (Georgetown-Timehri) minibus.

Several passengers from the minibus remain hospitalised, nursing various injuries including broken bones and lacerations.

The early morning crash claimed the life of the minibus driver Oswald Roberts, known as ‘04’, 59, of Lot 489 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway. The accident occurred at around 6:45 am on Friday.

Some of the victims of the accident, from their hospital bed, yesterday recounted the events leading up to the accident…..