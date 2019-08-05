Three Princeville residents for training as health workers

Three residents of the community of Princeville, Potaro-Siparuni are to be trained as Community Health Workers (CHWs), according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

This decision was taken when a government team including Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence visited the Region Eight village.

According to DPI, Lloyd Henrito has been serving as a volunteer in the health sector for nine years in Princeville. Henrito, who is a University of Guyana graduate, trained teacher and retired headmaster, shared with Lawrence his wish to be fully employed with the region’s health department and to continue to give service to his community…..