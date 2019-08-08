After arrival, most Haitians head to Lethem – Timehri bus drivers

In line with earlier reports in the Sunday Stabroek, Haitians entering the country move rapidly to exit the country via Lethem and local bus operators continue to make connections with them at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport upon arrival.

A visit to the airport on Tuesday just after the arrival of a Copa Airlines flight illustrated the operations. According to the bus drivers, a high percentage of the Haitians coming into the country would arrive on Copa Airlines flights.

As Haitians nationals exit the airport, minibus operators both Guyanese and Haitians nationals approach and indicate to persons which buses they should board. In some cases, Haitians living in Guyana serve as translators and bridge the gap in communication…..