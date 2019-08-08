Alleged serial robber gets bail

An 18-year-old man, who has faced a string of robbery charges in the local courts, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court yesterday, charged with another theft and was again granted bail.

Chris Pollard appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied a charge of simple larceny. It is alleged that on August 5th at Croal Street, he stole from Saskia Pestano, a cellphone valued $35,000.

According to Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, the woman was in a Route 48 minibus when the phone was snatched out of her hand. The bus had stopped for a passenger to get off and Pestano was sitting by an open window seat and on a call. Pollard allegedly ran up to the bus window and snatched the phone then ran away. However, he was caught by public-spirited persons who witnessed what had happened…..