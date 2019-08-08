Dave Danny Jr quits PNCR

Longstanding member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Dave Danny Jr last evening announced his exit from the party and said he has now pledged his support to the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

“….I cannot blatantly ignore the groaning of the Guyanese populace for my personal gains. No, I will not. As such after consulting my heavenly father and by divine intervention I have resigned from the PNC. My resignation ends a legacy of three generations of commitment, dedication and service to the PNC,” Danny said.

“My brothers and sisters, this is our reality. The groaning of our people are being ignored by those in authority through inaction. Unrealistic policies, lack of communication, inequitable distribution of resources and absolute denial of our country’s dismal business environment…… It saddens me to say the PNC I knew is seemly allowing wickedness to prevail. The root of their denial and arrogance stems from the disconnection from society. I know that there are many in the PNC including card holders and supporters outside who are also displeased with the party and by extension the performance in Government. I have spoken to many supporters who complained that certain ministers does not have 10 minutes time to spend to listen to the various concerns,” he added.

His announcement was made public last evening in a five-minute long video which was uploaded on the PPP Facebook page.

The video titled “former A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) + the Alliance for Change (AFC) Regional Councilor and PNC Youth Executive Dave Danny Jr says he now supports the PPP and gives his reasons why”.

He described his decision as the beginning of a ‘walk out’ from corruption and a return to freedom. “I am Dave Danny Jr and I have started a walk away. I hope you too can find it in your heart to walk away from corruption and let’s go back to our freedom. Freedom of choice, freedom to express ourselves,” Danny noted.

Danny stated that his exit was as a result of the many downfalls of the Government by most specifically that they have failed to deliver their promises made in the manifesto. “…..I had high hopes that the Government would deliver it promises made in the manifesto. Instead, youths were sidelined, persons that never fought on the battle front parachuted their way into permanent positions. Minister wantonly increase their salary without performing its evaluation just a mere excuse that what? They were not stealing, they would not be corruptible,” he said.

As a result of this, he said the citizens are suffering and the situation of the nation continues to worsen on a daily basis. “My brothers and sisters, persons’ homes are being foreclosed, thousands lost their jobs, escalating crime situation is eating away like a cancer and the constitution is being violated whilst Guyana is suffering,” he said.

He said that the ‘good life’ that was promised for all should be implied for every citizens and not just a selected few who continue to benefit.

“The recent scrambling by government is comical ….the sudden rise is a gimmick and Guyanese people you deserve better. The good life should not be for a handful but every Guyanese should enjoy it. I pray the heavenly father restore peace and joy to the households in this beloved country,” Danny further stated.

“My brothers and sisters we have seen differently. Sad to say small businesses are struggling to survive, many businessmen would have had their overdraft closed and are basically trying to scramble to survive using their savings to get by. The business community as well is discomforted by the many blackouts as well as citizens,” he added.

Danny said he was born into party.

“At the age of 6, I found myself dancing at various events for the late Hugh Desmond Hoyte at his request. By the age of 14, I joined the Guyana Youth and Student movement officially starting my political career in the PNC. I took my role seriously. Two years later, I was elected to serve as a national treasurer and spent 16 years serving as a national executive of the Guyana Youth and student movement where I was privileged to interact and listen to the concerns and plights of the grassroots people. Like a good fit soldier I was there campaigning every election. Following the 2015 regional and general elections, the coalition was victorious and I served as the Regional councillor for Region 4,” he reflected.