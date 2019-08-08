Fisherman remanded over alleged rape of woman at Hosororo

A fisherman was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with raping a woman.

Jamol Bumbury, 20, was taken before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him during a closed hearing.

According to information gathered, the charge against the accused alleges that on August 3rd at Hosororo Stretch, North West District, Bumbury sexually penetrated a 26-year-old woman.

Bumbury was not required to enter a plea to the indictable offence. He was later remanded to prison and will make his next court appearance at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court on August 20th.