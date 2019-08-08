Gov’t examining options to tackle GFC’s money woes

Cabinet has agreed that the ministers of Natural Resources and Finance would engage to examine short and medium-term remedies to enable the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) to make outstanding payments to staff, which could include tapping the Contingencies Fund.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman said he met with members of the GFC Board, management, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union, and workers’ representatives in a “brainstorming session” to address current cash flow issues at the GFC.

At the meeting, he had promised to seek from Cabinet, approval for a subvention to meet the outstanding payments to staff. As a result, he said, he briefed Cabinet on Tuesday about the situation and provided some background information. “I am to speak further to Minister of Finance [Winston Jordan] to access all possible outcomes. The situation that had arisen at the [GFC] whereby, due to a combination of circumstances, the commission was experiencing cash flow challenges that require intervention,” Trotman said…..