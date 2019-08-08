Inquiry recommends reinstatement of staff dismissed by Sarabo-Halley

The Board of Inquiry (BoI) ordered by President David Granger to investigate the arbitrary dismissal of three workers by Minister of Public Service Tabitha Sarabo-Halley has recommended that the trio be reinstated.

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon yesterday made the announcement saying that the president agreed with the recommendations of the Board, whose lone member was Lance Carberry.

“The board found that the letters to the three public servants were unlawful. And having regard to its findings, recommended that the letters of termination be immediately withdrawn,” Harmon said.

“Secondly, it is expected that the aforementioned public servants will be reinstated immediately and restored to their respective positions within the Department of Public Service and will continue to enjoy all benefits they previously enjoyed prior to the purposed termination of their services,” he added.

A third recommendation, according to Harmon, was that the subject minister be briefed on the due processes as to the rules of the ministry, with respect to employment and dismissal of public servants.

Harmon said that for the employees to be dismissed, it would have had to come from the Permanent Secretary of the ministry. He noted that the ministry had been operating without one for a while but one has been appointed as at August 1st, 2019 and employees can expect “speedy” services.

On July 25th last, Andrew Grant, Gail Williams and Grace Dazzell were given dismissal letters by the then recently appointed minister. The trio protested their termination and Granger order the BoI into the matter.

Carberry, headed the BoI and presented his findings to the president.