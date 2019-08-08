Kopinang added to list of VAT-free airstrips – GRA

Kopinang in Region Eight was recently added to the list of interior destinations in Guyana to where persons resident in the area can travel or take cargo by air without having to pay Value Added Tax (VAT), joining a list of 53 other interior airstrips that enjoyed such status since February 2017.

“…VAT is exempt from airfares to transport passengers or goods to and from any of the rural airstrips [listed], provided that satisfactory evidence is submitted to the airline that the passenger is resident in the rural area,” the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) said in a statement yesterday. The statement was issued in response to claims made that the airstrips enjoyed the VAT exempted status only from this month…..