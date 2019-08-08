Leon Saul planning Guyanese-based TV series

Two recipients of the Guyana Fund for Cultural and Creative Industries (GFCCI), Leon Saul and Martin Massiah, are both planning on revealing Guyanese talent to the world via a television series and short documentary series respectively with their share of the project funding.

When the Department of Culture announced the names of the sixteen artistes who are to benefit from the Guyana Fund for Cultural and Creative Industry programme, writer and director Leon Saul, immediately felt relieved that a part of his financial burden for his television series titled “The Tenement Yard’, was lifted, as he needed assistance with the funding of the series.

The 13-episode series, according to Saul, will cost more than US$20,000, which is why he is grateful that he is among the sixteen recipients. However, he disclosed that the money he is slated to receive will not be enough. He stated that he is currently in Canada trying to secure more funding. Upon his return he is hoping that companies here will show an interest in his creation and assist him with additional funds…..