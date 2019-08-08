Murdered taxi driver heard arguing with passengers over money before death

Owayne Lynch, the Stevedore taxi driver who was found dead at Cemetery Road, Mocha Arcadia, with multiple wounds about his body on Tuesday night, was heard arguing about money with his passengers shortly before his death.

Police said that the murder of Lynch, 42, a taxi driver of Stevedore Housing Scheme, Georgetown, occurred at around 9:45 pm on Tuesday on Cemetery Road, Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara by person/persons unknown.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim was plying his trade with motor car #PRR 3313, a black Toyota IST from Swift Cabs based in Sophia. At 8:31 pm that day, the taxi dispatcher sent Lynch to Sophia to pick up a client destined to Mocha Arcadia, the police said. However, at about 9:45 pm, the victim was seen lying motionless on Cemetery Road, Mocha Arcadia, in a pool of blood with multiple wounds about his body, the police said while adding that an ice pick was found at the scene…..