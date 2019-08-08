Guyana

New batch of US Peace Corps Volunteers welcomed

Some of the Peace Corps volunteers (Ministry of the Presidency photo)
Twenty-nine new US Peace Corps Volunteers were welcomed here at a ceremony yesterday.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that they constitute the 32nd Cohort assigned here.

The release said that the volunteers will be based in communities across eight of the ten regions of Guyana for the next two years.

Ten will be placed to work in the field of education; ten in environment and nine in health, the release said…..

