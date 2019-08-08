Police say Bariel Hall death probe ongoing

An investigation into the accident which occurred in May and left a teen as a patient of the hospital for over two months before he succumbed, is still ongoing.

Eighteen-year-old Bariel Hall who had remained a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital after being the victim of the alleged hit and run accident, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. He had been hospitalised following the hit and run, which occurred along Avenue of the Republic, in the vicinity of the Route 44 bus park. He never regained consciousness. Hall was making his way home at the time from a ‘J’ouvert’ during the carnival season.

According to his parents, an autopsy which was conducted yesterday, revealed that he died as a result of multiple complications related to injuries stemming from the accident…..