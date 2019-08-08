President, Cabinet will not resign

President David Granger and his APNU+AFC Cabinet are following the directions of Attorney General Basil Williams and will not be resigning, Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon said yesterday.

In a letter dated August 5th, Granger also informed Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo that he will not be resigning. “It is my considered opinion that the Caribbean Court of Justice did not issue orders that I should dissolve the National Assembly, fix a date for General and Regional Elections and that I should resign from the Office of President,” Granger said in his letter. “I shall not, therefore, accede to your request,” he added.

On July 20th, more than a month after the CCJ upheld the motion of no-confidence against the APNU+AFC government, Jagdeo wrote to Granger, requesting that he and his Cabinet resign forthwith in accordance with the CCJ June 18th decision and its July 12th consequential orders. In its consequential orders of July 12th, the CCJ said that the provisions of the Constitution mandating general elections in 90 days from June 18th, were in effect…..