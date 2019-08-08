President invites GECOM to meeting

President David Granger has invited recently appointed GECOM Chairman Claudette Singh and all six of the GECOM Commissioners to a meeting today to discuss the elections body’s state of preparedness for general elections, sources last evening confirmed.

“By request from the President, the chairman and commissioners from both sides…were invited to a meeting tomorrow. As far as we know, the entire body will be present,” a source close to the process told Stabroek News last evening.

Singh’s Commission is still to rule on whether house-to-house registration (HtH) will continue. The controversial HtH will be a key determinant in the timetable for elections…..