Second suspect in Lethem businessman murder plot granted bail

The Preliminary Inquiry into the charge against two men, including the operator of Rockies Hotel in Georgetown, accused of plotting to kill a Lethem businessman, continued yesterday with evidence being led by several police witnesses, even as the second accused was granted bail by the High Court.

Mark Grimmond and Chatterpaul Singh, called Kevin Singh, are currently before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a charge which alleges that between April 1st, 2018 and June 7th, 2019, in Georgetown, they conspired with each other and persons unknown to murder Dwayne Grant.

During yesterday’s court proceedings, Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers called to the stand Constable Troy Henry, Corporal Desmond Johnny and Sergeant Laundry, who gave their evidence in the matter.

Laundry is expected to return to court on August 13th to continue.

Meanwhile, Singh was yesterday released from prison after being granted $500,000 bail by the High Court. Previously, on July 12th, Grimmond secured bail from the High Court in the sum of $500,000.