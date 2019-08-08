Guyana

Sophia man critical after being shot during police chase

Patrick Goodluck
A 25-year-old resident of Sophia is currently in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) after he was shot on Saturday afternoon, allegedly by a policeman who was attempting to arrest him.

Patrick Goodluck of North Sophia was shot once in his back during the incident, which occurred at around 5 pm at Pike Street, Sophia.

He has since done two surgeries to remove the bullet, which was lodged in his spine.

Goodluck was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the GPH. His condition is listed as critical…..

