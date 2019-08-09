Guyana

Berbice cop accused of planting ganja resigns, alleges ‘set up’

-says force did not allow him to respond to accusations

The Superbet location where the incident occurred
The Superbet location where the incident occurred

Detective Constable Richard Persaud, the Berbice rank who was transferred to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) after being accused of planting a material suspected to be ganja at a Superbet in East Canje, Berbice last month, has resigned from the Guyana Police Force.

He is now claiming that the force did not give him the opportunity to prove his innocence.

Persaud yesterday told reporters that he submitted his resignation last Monday, after which a senior rank claimed in the media that he was on the run. “I feel they only victimising me,” Persaud complained yesterday. ….

Around the Web

More in Guyana

No credibility to claim Haitians being used to pad National Register – President

No credibility to claim Haitians being used to pad National Register – President

By

Two men jailed over Rupert Craig cocaine bust

By

Coss Cutters preparing to open Sheriff St supermarket

By

Comments

Trending