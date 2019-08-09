Berbice cop accused of planting ganja resigns, alleges ‘set up’

Detective Constable Richard Persaud, the Berbice rank who was transferred to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) after being accused of planting a material suspected to be ganja at a Superbet in East Canje, Berbice last month, has resigned from the Guyana Police Force.

He is now claiming that the force did not give him the opportunity to prove his innocence.

Persaud yesterday told reporters that he submitted his resignation last Monday, after which a senior rank claimed in the media that he was on the run. “I feel they only victimising me,” Persaud complained yesterday. ….