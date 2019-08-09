Guyana

CJIA runway lights experienced failure

The Management of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC)wishes to inform the general public that last evening at approximately 23:30 hours the Airport Runway Lighting System experienced a failure due to a slack cable connection. This temporary cable was installed to facilitate the works currently taking place on the extended section of the north-eastern runway.

 

The portable runway lights were immediately deployed along the entire length of the runway and facilitated the departure of Suriname Airways at 12:12 hrs.

 

Caribbean Airlines flight BW 605 arrived from Port of Spain and landed at 02:12 hour. These portable runway lights comply with ICAO standards.

 

The main runway lighting system has since been repaired. 

