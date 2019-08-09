Coss Cutters preparing to open Sheriff St supermarket

Just under two months after establishing its presence here, Trinidadian supermarket chain Coss Cutters is preparing to open its second branch.

The new branch is located on Sheriff Street in the building that formerly housed Budget Supermarket.

Currently, preparations are underway for a grand opening, which is slated for August 30th.

The new establishment represents an investment of $200 million and Managing Director Amar Persaud told Stabroek News that it will offer customers an enhanced shopping experience and quality customer service…..