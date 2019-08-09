GPSU says President to convene probe of credit union’s interim body

An investigation will be launched into allegations by the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) that the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Union’s credit union has been spending large sums of money without proper authorisation.

This was revealed by President of the GPSU, Patrick Yarde last evening at a meeting with members of the Union to apprise them of the situation with their Credit Union.

In July, Yarde had told the media at a press conference that they had written President David Granger to launch a Board of Inquiry (BoI) after they received information about irregular spending by the IMC.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Yarde said that they had received communication from Granger on Tuesday stating that an investigation will be launched…..