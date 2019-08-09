Guyana

Local gov’t commission sends city’s acting Town Clerk on leave

-over alleged failure to carry out instruction for audit

Sharon Harry-Munroe (Department of Public Information photo)
Sharon Harry-Munroe (Department of Public Information photo)

Acting Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Munroe has been sent on administrative leave after allegedly failing to carry out instructions issued to her by the Local Government Commission (LGC).

According to Chairman of the LGC,  Mortimer Mingo, the Commission had invited the Audit Office to conduct an audit of City Hall, following a recommendation of a Commission of Inquiry last year.

As a result, there was a meeting between the Mayor, Town Clerk and the Auditor General and a request was made by the latter for a number of documents for the forensic audit in May…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana

GPSU says President to convene probe of credit union’s interim body

By

Guyanese artwork ready to be showcased at CARIFESTA

By

Shopkeeper sentenced to one year for having shotgun, ammo without licence

By

Comments

Trending