Man freed of ecstasy possession charge

Darrel John

Darrel John, who faced a charge of possession of ecstasy, yesterday had the matter dismissed by a city magistrate.

John was on trial before Magistrate Leron Daly.

The charge against him alleged that he had in his possession two grammes of ecstasy pills.

Delivering her ruling yesterday, Magistrate Daly found that there was insufficient evidence led by the prosecution to prove that the defendant had the drug or that it was indeed a narcotic.

Upon these grounds, the charge was dismissed…..

